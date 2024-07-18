Anderson Wittekind William Sells 21,954 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $22,492.96.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,083.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

RENB opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Renovaro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Renovaro during the first quarter worth $98,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

