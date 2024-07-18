Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.