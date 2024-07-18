Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

ANVS opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

