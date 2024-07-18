ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $320.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

