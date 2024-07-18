Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.40. The company has a market cap of £19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.45).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

