APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

APA opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

