Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.94

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 26934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.