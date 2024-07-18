Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.94

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 26934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

About Apartment Investment and Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

