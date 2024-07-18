Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 13,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.