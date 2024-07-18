Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Brent C. Jewell Sells 5,000 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.