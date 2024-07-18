April Rieger Sells 8,856 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.