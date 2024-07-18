AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $118.31 and a 12-month high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

