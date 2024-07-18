Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.