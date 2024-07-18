ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.70. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 302,810 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $36,406,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,820 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,839,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

