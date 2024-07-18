Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.90

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 15771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

