Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

