Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.95 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $8,582,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $4,288,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

