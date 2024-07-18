Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $68.76 million and $43.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,201,588 coins and its circulating supply is 182,201,628 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

