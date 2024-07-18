Aron R. English Buys 9,703 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 9,703 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,209.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CULP opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

