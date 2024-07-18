Aron R. English Purchases 13,275 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $67,304.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,321,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CULP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.