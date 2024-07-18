Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,945,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

