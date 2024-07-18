Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,945,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.
About Aroundtown
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aroundtown
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.