Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

