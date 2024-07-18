Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 6.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.83. 274,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,065,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Asana Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

