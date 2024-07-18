Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

