ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. ASML updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $932.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.71 and its 200 day moving average is $935.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
