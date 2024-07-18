Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

