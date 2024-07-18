Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

