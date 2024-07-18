ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,524,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

