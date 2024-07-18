ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:REREGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 146,118 shares.

ATRenew Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATRenew stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company's stock.

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

