Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.10). Approximately 146,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 136,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.42.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

