Aura Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:ORA)

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Aura Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

ORA stock opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 200.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Corporate insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 957.14%.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.