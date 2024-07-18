Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.85

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1204066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 5,903,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.