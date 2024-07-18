Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.