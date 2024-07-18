AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.29. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

