Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,652 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.