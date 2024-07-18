Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,833 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,452.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 141,652 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $886,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLH opened at $104.95 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.