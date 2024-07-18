Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

