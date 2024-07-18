Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,827 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

