Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

