Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NSC opened at $234.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.