Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of ZTS opened at $182.06 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

