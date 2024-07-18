Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,559 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

XT stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

