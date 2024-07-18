Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

