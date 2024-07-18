Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,825,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XMLV opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $840.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

