Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

