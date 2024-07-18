Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

