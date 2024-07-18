Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.