Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.