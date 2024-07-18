Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,043.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,014.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.14.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

