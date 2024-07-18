Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

