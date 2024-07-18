Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFF

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.